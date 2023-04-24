LOUISVILLE SHOOTING MEMORIAL CROSSES - FLOWERS - 4-13-2023 (6).jpg

Flowers, candles, balloons and handwritten notes are being left at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. where five people were killed in a mass shooting on Monday.  (WDRB photo. April 13, 2023.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old National Bank is donating $1 million to help people impacted by a mass shooting in Louisville earlier this month.

Of the money, $600,000 will go into the Community Foundation of Louisville's Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund. The fundraiser was set up to help victims, their families, survivors and bank employees. 

Another $150,000 will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation in support of LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, who is still in critical condition after being shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting on April 10.

An additional $150,000 will go to the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center.

The final $100,000 will go to the American Red Cross.

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said the donations are their way of showing gratitude to the community for their help in support.

"From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members," Ryan said in a news release Monday. "We hope that these gifts reflect our immense gratitude for these heroes and our appreciation for the work of the American Red Cross to ensure life-saving blood is available during the most critical time of need."

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive.

