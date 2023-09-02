LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car owners displayed some of their prides and joy at the Norton Sports and Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday.
Mustangs, Jeeps and Challengers were some of the cars on display at the All Wheels to Louisville Car Show hosted by the Veteran's Club. Some of the cars shown off cost more than $100,000.
Proceeds for the event go the nonprofit that supports veterans and raises awareness on veteran's suicide.
Some cars came from as far as Wisconsin, Baltimore and Florida.
"Our hope is that not only do we raise money but also that we show folks in west Louisville we want to have events here and opportunities for them to come out and have something in their neck of the woods and their backyard," said Jeremy Harrell, Veteran's Club founder and CEO.
A Corvette Club from Columbus also stopped by the event.
Harrell also encourages any veteran in crisis to reach out for help. The Veteran's Club crisis line can be reached anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention line.
