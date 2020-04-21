LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Fire Christian Church, which had sued Mayor Greg Fischer over COVID-19 measures, will be allowed to continue to hold drive-in services, according to a settlement.
“We are grateful to Mayor Fischer and Louisville city officials who worked with us to ensure their policies are both consistent with the Constitution and the CDC’s guidelines,” said Roger Byron, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, a Plano, Texas-based nonprofit that aided the church in its legal fight.
“During this challenging time, we need to see more of this kind of cooperation between government officials and the religious community,” Byron said.
"My goal all along has been to protect the citizens of Louisville Metro from this dreadful COVID-19 virus, and I believe this Agreed Order accomplishes that goal," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "I would like to thank Pastor Salvo and the members of the On Fire congregation for their recognition of the need for social distancing as we battle this deadly pandemic. And my thanks to the attorneys on both sides who worked out this settlement."
On April 7, Fischer announced that drive-in church services would not be allowed during Holy Week. Due to Louisville's urban population, Fischer said he can't allow "hundreds of thousands" of people to drive around town this weekend in observance of Easter festivities when they need to be home riding out the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Fire Christian Church representatives had said all cars are parked 6 feet apart, and church members stay in their vehicles during services.
After the church filed suit, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevented the city from getting involved in the church's drive-in services.
The Institute announced the settlement today, according to which the church can continue its services so long as it abides by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
