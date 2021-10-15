LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville couple can expand their brand helping kids learn about finance, thanks in part to the founder of FUBU.
Damon John from Shark Tank awarded Courtney and Darius Pettway money for Black Entrepreneurs Day.
The couple founded Kidvestors, a children's financial literacy program. The curriculum teaches real estate, stocks, entrepreneurship and money management to children ages 5 to 12.
"That money is going to go to basically building our team getting the best animators, illustrators, the best team possible to not only put out this curriculum, but to do it right and put out a quality product," Courtney Pettway said. "So we want the best of the best and we are truly grateful for this opportunity."
Kidvestors was one of 10 Black entrepreneur projects that was funded. The grant was made in partnership with JP Morgan Wealth Management.
