LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With this week's scorching temperatures, it's tough being outside and even worse when you're stuck working in it.
The extreme heat can cause dangerous conditions for those who work outdoors. Local doctors said people working these jobs should use extra caution this week.
Dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion are major concerns that can cause serious damage.
"If your body is not able to cool itself down, what ends up happening is your organs can't function as well," said Dr. Hugh Shoff with UofL Health Emergency Medicine. "So you start evaporating a lot of water out of your system, then you become dehydrated to where your body can't pump as much fluid, and that ends up injuring the organs."
Doctors said drinking plenty of water throughout the day is key. They also recommend drinking beverages that can replenish your electrolytes, like sports drinks.
To prevent heat-related illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends dressing appropriately for the heat, recommending lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
The CDC also said it's important to stay in an air-conditioned space as much as possible. While electric fans are helpful, experts said they won't prevent heat-related illnesses when the temperatures get into the upper 90s.
Pacing yourself and cutting down on exercise during hot weather can also prevent those illnesses. The CDC said to stop all activity if exerting yourself in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath. If that happens, go into a cool or shaded area and rest, especially if you feel lightheaded, confused, weak or faint.
Other tips from the CDC include wearing sunscreen, as sunburns can affect a body's ability to cool down and cause dehydration. It also recommends wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses when outdoors.
For more tips from the CDC about preventing heat-related illnesses, including what to do if you experience any symptoms, click here.
Several Kentuckiana school districts have canceled outdoor activities and rescheduled events because of the heat.
Greater Clark County Schools in southern Indiana canceled outdoor activities and practices on Monday.
Several Indiana high schools, including Charlestown and Jeffersonville, have moved football games to Saturday, originally scheduled for Friday.
Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Schools canceled all outdoor middle and elementary school sports for the rest of the week as dangerous heat indexes arrive in the Louisville area.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association requires all outdoor activities to be stopped if the heat index rises above 104 degrees. If the heat index is 100 degrees to 104 degrees, mandatory water breaks are required every 30 minutes that allow for 10 minutes of hydration.
