LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Olsen, a double lung transplant survivor, is continuing to fight for his life as supply chain issues and the pandemic are making it difficult for him to get his medication.
One of the drugs Olsen struggled to get a few months ago was one that keeps him from rejecting his transplanted lungs.
"About three or four months ago, I was ordering medicine from the pharmaceutical company and they said, 'We're totally out,'" said Olsen.
It has happened not once, but twice. This time with an antibiotic called Colistimethate.
"I waited, it was like two or three days, and thought 'That's really odd, it hasn't come in the mail, no one's calling me, and it's still not here,'" said Olsen.
Olsen said the medication showed up after 10 days of waiting. He said his pharmaceutical company called another pharmaceutical company Olsen has access to through his wife's insurance.
"They weren't talking to each other, and the patient is left going, 'This is not right.' So they finally did have it, thank God," he said.
But taking the antibiotic requires syringes and vials of sodium solution — which Olsen said he also can't get his hands on easily.
"I'm down to four," said Olsen. "Which I need to call again."
It has left Olsen with a lot of questions and around a month's worth of medicine that he needs for another two months after that.
"You can't stop treatment mid-stream," he said.
Medical-related shortages have been linked to two things: The ongoing supply chain issues and coronavirus pandemic. Between shipment delays, and a strain on medical resources, Olsen said he's just looking for a way to not fall behind on his medication.
"It makes me wonder what is going on with our medical supply chain, I mean especially with medicine that is life-saving," he said.
