LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Gwynn family waited 16 months for an arrest after their 19-year-old son's death.
Last week, they learned the suspect, Jameko Hayden, struck a plea deal that could mean he serves just 10 years in prison for killing Christian Gwynn.
"(He) took a great kid from me. He took everything," Christian Gwynn's father, Navada Gwynn, said.
"And to just get 10 years, it's not enough," his mother, Krista Gwynn, said.
Hayden was originally charged with murder, but he has now pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter. He also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property over $10,000, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
There are also several other Alford pleas, in which Hayden pleads not guilty but admits there is enough evidence for a conviction. Those include receiving a stolen firearm and fleeing or evading police.
The plea reads that all counts are to run concurrent for a total of 10 years to serve. His final sentencing will be on April 17.
The Gwynns don't blame the justice system. They believe that silence from those who know what happened to their son led to plea deal.
"You can't be scared to speak," Krista Gwynn said. "If you would've talked, he would've gotten more time, and maybe never come out. And that's the way we look at it."
In the three years since their son's death, Krista and Navada Gwynn have led the fight against gun violence. They started a group for families impacted by gun violence that continues to grow across Louisville.
"It's more disheartening that anyone has to join our group. It's a club nobody should want to be in," the Gwynns said.
Less than two years after Christian Gwynn died, their daughter, Victoria Gwynn, survived a shooting. However, her friend, DaJuan Coward, did not. His killer is still at-large.
"We have answers for Christian, even though it's not the answer we want," Krista Gwynn said. "But now we are heading full gear on getting justice and answers for DaJuan and Victoria."
The Gwynns remain in their Shawnee house, hoping their presence will give others strength to break the silence and help solve more of the city's homicide cases.
