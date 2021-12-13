LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amid the vast volunteers efforts to help with storm damage relief in western Kentucky, some local organizations are using their professional expertise to address specific needs.
"It's a lot. In most cases, most of our folks, they haven't seen anything like it," said Jefferson County Fire spokesperson Jordan Yuodis.
But it's what Jefferson County Firefighters are trained for.
"Typically what we see in our line of work is our people, honestly, chomping at the bit to get there," Yuodis said. "So in a lot of situations we find ourselves almost being overwhelmed with the amount of our own people that want to go."
Yuodis says Jefferson County fire crews have been working around the clock in Mayfield. Initial crews have focused on rescue efforts, and in the longer term, will help staff fire stations there to handle emergency calls.
"Medical calls, somebody feeling sick, anything like that, car accidents, you name it - those things all still go on in the midst of a natural disaster," said Yuodis.
Outside of first responders, others are using their skills to help man's best friend.
"When we have a disaster hit a community, we know there are going to be a number of displaced pets whose families are looking for them but who aren't equipped to get them right now," said Kat Rooks, Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) initiatives director.
The Kentucky Humane Society will be working to empty shelters in affected areas, taking animals who were in shelters before the disaster took place.
"Getting them out then leaves room for impacted animals to start coming in, receive care from the shelter staff, and hopefully be reunited with their families," Rooks said.
Eight cats and 27 dogs were taken from the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, a KHS partner.
"I will just say there were a lot of tears on Saturday," Rooks said. "These are my friends, people that I know, I work with closely, people that I know lost everything."
She says shelters are already seeing an influx of displaced pets and expect it to continue.
It's one of many needs in western Kentucky that will likely continue, and groups like KHS and first responders plan to keep offering assistance.
"This is going to be a long, long recovery," Rooks said.
"It's going to be a long, long ordeal, a long road, but we're there to help for however long they need us," Yuodis said.
