LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Councilman Markus Winkler has seen plenty of bad roads in Louisville, whether while driving in the east or west end. Now, the District 17 representative is trying to send a message to lawmakers in Frankfort on behalf of Louisville: Fund much needed improvements as soon as possible.
"Whether it's the potholes or the bridge construction that's been deferred that needs to be addressed ... we are under-funding our infrastructure," Winkler said. "When you've got cities, counties, the business community all agreeing that this is an issue, I think that tells you that this is a big problem."
Recently, Winkler typed up a resolution that his Metro Council colleagues will soon consider. If passed by council, it would ask lawmakers in Frankfort to increase the gas tax, which funds road projects.
"If we don't do that, then we will not be able to attract the type of businesses we want in the 21st century," he said.
The current gas tax, Winkler said, hasn't kept up with inflation and is struggling to produce enough revenue to fix roads, especially with driving down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, his resolution makes another ask of lawmakers with Louisville in mind.
"Making sure that, as new monies come in, that a larger share of those go to cities," he said. "Today, a large part of it goes to counties."
Winkler said the formula should be updated to send more money to cities like Louisville, where roads get more wear and tear.
As a new legislative session dawns in Kentucky, Rep. Sal Santoro told WDRB News last month that he will re-introduce a gas tax bill.
"We've gotta fix it," said Santoro, R-District 60. "The time is now."
Fuel tax bills failed to advance during the past three sessions of the Kentucky legislature, including an effort by Santoro in 2020 that was entangled in a feud between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican state Senate over how Kentucky appoints its transportation secretary.
Santoro's 2020 version, which had bipartisan co-sponsors, sought to raise the state’s 26 cents-per-gallon gas tax by 9 cents; add new fees to gasoline-fueled and electric vehicles and adjust a formula that governs how cities and counties receive road funds. In all, it would have boosted the state’s road fund by an estimated $483 million a year.
"It’s not a Democrat problem. It’s not a Republican problem. It’s a Kentucky problem," Santoro said in December. "And as an elected official, no matter what party you’re from, it’s your problem. So we’ve got to fix it. Its time is now."
The length of the legislative session and other Republican priorities, however, could pose challenges.
Winkler, meanwhile, hopes his resolution passes so Louisville can send a message, loud and clear, asking Frankfort to act.
Metro Council should take up Winkler's resolution in the coming weeks.
