LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One topic stood out as concerned citizens had a chance to be face-to-face with the leader of Louisville.
Mayor Craig Greenberg hosted "Mayor's Night Out." The event, open to the public, had city agencies with representatives available to answer questions or listen to concerns.
City departments, like Louisville Zoo, MSD, EMS, Metro Safe, LMPD and others, lined the perimeter of the gym at Northeast Family YMCA. Citizens spoke over a range of topics like speeding and concerns over businesses.
"There's a lot of empty facilities in, they would say a lot of underdeveloped areas that I would like for the community that lives in that area, that has ideas, to have access to those first," said Ellis Tarver of Shively.
Top of mind for many, was policing and transparency in Metro Government.
A group, several people part of Louisville Showing Up for Racial Injustice, shared concerns about bringing back Louisville's juvenile jail, police interactions with homeless people, and how the city will move forward, following the release of the Department of Justice investigation.
Federal investigatiors said they found the department and Metro government engaged in practices that violated the U.S. Constitution and federal law, including excessive use of force and searches based on invalid search warrants.
"Every mayor that has gone before this one has said, 'I'm going to do something about the police,'" said protestor Carla Wallace. "We need to see more than lip service, we need to see more than the firing of a couple police officers, the DOJ uncovered a pattern of abuse."
Greenberg said the agreement between the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and LMPD, announced on Tuesday, is the administration's first step in addressing concerns.
The agreement will allow the OIG to have immediate access to police body camera video, as well as an understanding for officers to attend witness interviews conducted by the OIG.
"We made it happen, we're not waiting for the Department of Justice consent decree, we're taking action," Greenberg said.
"We have to see it, to believe it," Wallace said.
The city will host three more Mayor's Night Out events this year:
- May 18, South Louisville Community Center
- June 27, Louisville Central Community Center
- Sept. 12, Jefferson County Government Center (Outer Loop)
