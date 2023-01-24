LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Louisville are eligible for free tax preparation services.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax services at 11 locations around the city. The service is available to people and families who earned less than $66,000 in 2022.
"For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "That's money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."
According to a news release, VITA services have assisted more than 135,500 Louisville tax filers. The service processed more than 7,300 returns and added more than $12 million to the local economy last year.
The deadline to file taxes for most Americans is set for Tuesday, April 18. While Tax Day is typically designated as April 15, this year's deadline differs due to April 15 falling on a Saturday.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive
- Edison Center, 701 W Ormsby Ave., Ste 201
- Goodwill Resource Center, 909 E. Broadway
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway
- Oldham County LaGrange Library, 308 Yager, LaGrange
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
- NABA/Shively City Hall, 3920 Dixie Highway
- Vincent de Paul Family Success Center, 1029 S Preston Hwy.
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St.
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Hwy.
To schedule an appointment for in-person tax assistance, call (502) 305-0005 or click here. For more details, including days and hours of drop off services, click here.
To learn more about the program, click here.
