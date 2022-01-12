LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An effort is underway in Louisville to help western Kentucky farmers impacted by deadly tornadoes.
Many farmers need to replenish hay, feed, fencing and equipment they lost when tornadoes ripped through in early December.
Now, the Frazier History Museum is teaming up with a local foundation to purchase 300 bales of hay from Shelby County farmers.
Museum officials said the foundation donated $25,000 for the bales, which will be delivered over several trips by Mercer Transportation.
The first round of supplies was sent to western Kentucky on Wednesday. Anyone wishing to donate hay is asked to call Rachel Fowlkes Boyd at (270)-719-1035.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.