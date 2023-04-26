LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven days after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at Chickasaw Park in west Louisville, police made a renewed plea for witnesses to speak with investigators.
The shootings took place at 9 p.m. April 15.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, they were identified as 28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff. Both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide, according to the medical examiner.
The four people injured in the shooting were transported to University of Louisville Hospital and have since been released.
"The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate and has received a handful of tips from the public, but from all accounts, there were hundreds of people in the park when the shooting occurred," Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said in a news release Wednesday. "LMPD is asking any individuals who have information on the shooting to provide that information, either to the LMPD Homicide Unit, or LMPD's anonymous tip line. Any photographs or videos taken in Chickasaw Park prior to, during, or after the shooting on April 15th, can also be anonymously submitted through LMPD's online tip website. Please help us bring justice to the victims and their families."
Police said the shooter fled the area and they have no suspects.
Anyone with information can call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You can remain anonymous.
