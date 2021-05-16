LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers on Saturday showed their support for the family of a fellow officer who died in November while off duty.
A photo shared Saturday to LMPD's Facebook page shows five officers smiling alongside Isabella Hughes, the daughter of Officer Martez Hughes, after she graduated from Holy Cross High School.
"Several of our officers were in attendance to let her know we are all so proud of her!" the Facebook post says. "She has a bright future & will be a collegiate athlete this fall!"
Officer Hughes joined LMPD in 2009 and worked in the Sixth Division. He died Nov. 19, 2020, at age 49 after going into medical distress while playing tennis at Chickasaw Park.
"Martez was more than just a brother officer, he was a loving husband to his wife Sherry and devoted father to his daughter Isabella," then-interim Chief Yvette Gentry said in a statement that was sent to all officers. "I know each of us will do all we can to help the loved ones he left behind, they will forever remain a part of our LMPD family.
"During these times, we must come together in support of one another," Gentry added, in part.
On Saturday, officers did just that — cheering for Isabella Hughes as she received her diploma.
"We know your dad is smiling down on you!" LMPD's Facebook post says.
