LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses in south Louisville were damaged in the early morning hours Tuesday.
According to employees, Walmart on Outer Loop near Fairdale was looted at some point overnight. Employees said the store is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Alyssa Paugh-Hyson lives nearby and showed up to Walmart on Tuesday morning with her two children to get some groceries, only to find the store closed.
"It's scary, because I'm a single parent. I have to bring my children with me everywhere I go, and to bring them out to this and having to explain this to them is insane," she said. "I completely support the peaceful protesters and everything they're doing. The only ones I don't support are the ones who are doing this."
At the shopping center next door, several businesses were damaged, but store employees say nothing was taken. Game Stop, Verizon and Hibbett Sports all had shattered front doors. The door at Hibbett Sports had already been replaced by mid morning Tuesday. Late Tuesday afternoon, plywood was going up over the open spaces in Verizon's storefront.
Walgreens on New Cut Road was also damaged. Walgreens corporate told WDRB News that select stores would be temporarily closing or posting limited hours. The New Cut Road store was closed Tuesday, and the front glass door was shattered on the ground. Another window on the side of the building was also broken.
Several people, like Paugh-Hyson, said they support the peaceful protests and do not believe protesters are responsible for this damage. Rather, they said they think this damage is coming from people who are looking to cause trouble.
"Stand up for each other, but don't do this," she said. "Definitely don't do this. I don't care who you are. This is unacceptable."
The Kroger at 28th Street and Broadway was looted early Tuesday morning. The store released a statement saying it will reopen Wednesday with limited hours.
Some community members gathered in the parking lot even before the sun rose Tuesday to help clean up.
"I am totally with protesting, but I am not with tearing up our community," Milissa Greene-Jones said.
