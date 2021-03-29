LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After yearlong shutdown, 11 Louisville community centers reopened Monday.
Teens at the Parkhill Community Center said they've been waiting for this day for a while now. They're excited to start seeing their friends again and look forward to playing dodgeball, flag football and computer games.
"It means a lot, because I used to come every day after school and play basketball, and now we're just in the house," Treyion Mobley said. "All we can do is eat and watch TV."
The community centers will be open from 9 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during spring break. Starting April 5, they'll be open from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays.
Every center will have a daily cleaning break from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Visitors are required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.
