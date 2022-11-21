LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Tourism was honored at an annual statewide conference.
Kentucky Travel Industry Association (KTIA) held a conference in Lexington from Nov. 9-11, and Louisville Tourism was selected for "Best in Show" award, along with other honors.
Louisville Tourism was honored with the "Best in Show" award because of its inception of Black Tourism Advisory Council, which focuses on growing Louisville's African American leisure visitation from 11% of total visitation to 14% by 2025.
The council was formed in 2020 and led by Louisville Tourism president Cleo Battle.
To view a complete list of the awards, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.