LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week.
The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
She didn't want to give her name but, after taxes, received a check for $159,785.50. She told lottery officials she's excited to be able to pay off bills.
"I was absolutely surprised," she said. "I never dreamed I would win."
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on New Cut Road in Louisville. The store will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
