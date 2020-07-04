LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 150 young adults participated in the "Youth March for Freedom" through downtown Louisville on Independence Day to advocate for racial justice after the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on her apartment in March.
According to a post shared on Twitter by Black Lives Matter Louisville, the goal of the march was to rewrite and reclaim history while walking past several sites of significance in Louisville's civil rights history.
"We will ground in our past as we move towards liberation," march organizers said in the post.
Saturday Youth March for Freedom! we will ground in our past as we move towards liberation. Please keep each other safe, come with a squad, turn off location data, wear masks, bring water, don't photograph people faces. we keep us safe#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/HyHdnZfkWI— BLM Louisville (@BLMLouisville) July 3, 2020
Several families gathered near the York statue on the Belvedere for a rally that proceeded the march. York, a former slave, joined Meriwether Lewis and William Clark on their expedition to the Pacific Coast from 1803-1806.
Some participating in the march held signs that read "Black Lives Matter," "Justice for Queen Breonna" and "Abolish the Police."
