LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After asking fans for suggestions in naming the newborn female harbor seal pup, the Louisville Zoo announced Thursday which name has been chosen.
The people voted "Emmy" as the winner. The other names proposed were "Grammy" and "Nobel" because her parents, Tonie and Oscar, were also named after awards.
Emmy was born Friday, April 29, and has the same birthday as her mother. The zoo said Tonie and Emmy will remain off exhibit while they bond and Emmy receives specialized care.
The newborn seal pup has to receive extra feedings and fluid support because she was born with a low birth weight and wasn't nursing or gaining weight as expected.
“In nature, a percentage of these seal pups don’t survive due to starvation, infections, and predation,” Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, senior staff veterinarian at the zoo, said in a news release. “However, in the Zoo setting, we are able to closely monitor, intervene and assist the pup as needed, giving Emmy the best chance for survival.”
Until both seals are back in their exhibit, the public can view them live on the zoo's seal cam here.
