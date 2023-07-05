LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will upgrade its Brew at the Zoo event this year.
The zoo is debuting "Brew at the Zoo with Wine and Food, too!" on Aug. 26 from 5-9 p.m. The event featured beer and wine tasting, catered appetizers, late-night bites, animal encounters and live entertainment in the Oasis Field, according to a news release.
The event raises funds to support the Zoo's MetaZoo and Animal Ambassador program. Tickets are on sale, and the first 1,000 receive an early bird discount.
