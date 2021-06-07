LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has opted to sell its two trains after they haven't been used the past two years.
Officials with the zoo said the two trains aren't for sale yet, but the zoo is not financially able to get them back up and running. Kyle Shepherd, the zoo's media relations manager, said it is searching for alternative attractions.
"We understand the disappointment that this news may cause our guest," Shepherd told WDRB News. "We are still working to advance the Louisville Zoo with new exhibits, attractions and events to ensure our guests have the best experience possible."
The trains haven't been used the past two years after the Louisville Mega Cavern's roof collapsed below an undeveloped part of the zoo in March 2019. A portion of one train tunnel is near the area that collapsed, so engineers recommended the train not be operated.
According to Shepherd, rerouting the track would cost the zoo around $1 million.
"It is not practical or financially responsible to keep the trains inactive as this valuable equipment depreciates," Shepherd said.
