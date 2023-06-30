LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Crisis Call Diversion Program is expanding its hours.
The program, started in 2022, sends certain 911 calls to people trained in mental health crisis prevention instead of police. The service currently operates from 2-10 p.m.
It will now be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
City officials said the expansion was made possible by hiring more staff. The city hopes to eventually be able to offer the program 24/7.
Former Mayor Greg Fischer announced plans for the project in October 2021 after recommendations from the University of Louisville Commonwealth Institute of Kentucky (CIK). In January 2022, Louisville Metro Council approved a contract with Seven Counties Services.
Mayor Craig Greenberg said the expansion is also following recommendations noted in the recent Department of Justice report, which investigated LMPD and Louisville Metro Government. The report suggested the CCDP pilot program be expanded.
CCDP was initially launched in March 2022 with LMPD's Fourth Division. It was eventually expanded to LMPD's First, Second and Third divisions.
According to previous WDRB reporting, CCDP has resulted in more than 600 people receiving crisis support and referrals without the involvement of LMPD officers. It's freed up an estimated 345 hours of time that could have been spent on response to those calls.
Here's how the program works:
- When a caller calls into 911 from LMPD's Fourth Division, MetroSafe call takers will triage the call to determine if the call should be transferred to Crisis Triage Workers (CTW) in the new Behavioral Health Hub located within MetroSafe.
- The CTW team will function like a crisis hotline to de-escalate, provide emotional support, create a safety plan, and problem solve for the person in crisis.
- If CTW determines that a face-to-face response would be beneficial, they initiate a mobile response and trained professionals will go to the scene.
- Mobile responders will meet the person where they are to further de-escalate and assess the situation and if needed, connect that person to a service. Responders have the option to transport the person to the community respite center at Seven Counties Services or another community resource, such as a shelter.
Related Stories:
- Louisville launches pilot project to deflect some 911 calls to a non-police response
- LMPD body camera video contradicts part of the reasoning for officers' use of force in 2019 arrest
- Louisville to launch pilot for crisis intervention teams to respond to some 911 calls
- Initiative in Louisville would allow mental health, social workers to respond to some 911 calls
- New program will find better ways to respond to 911 calls outside LMPD's scope
- Jeffersontown police adding 3 social workers to support officers on mental health runs
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.