LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's still more than two years to go until construction is finished on the new $840 million Veterans Affairs hospital in east Louisville, but its impacts are already being felt by nearby businesses and traffic.
Although the area is seeing growth, it's been a bumpy road so far for some as they deal with the big changes.
While Julia Hext manages the inside of her store on Brownsboro Road, construction continues outside her front door on the new hospital directly across the street.
"Definitely more recently it's been a problem for us," said Hext. "It has been harder for our customers to get here and things like that."
The area around Highway 42 and Brownsboro Road is seeing a boom with change and development, the addition of the hospital fueling a lot of it.
"We're excited for it and the business in the area and stuff, but it's definitely a growing pain right now for us," Hext said.
Because of the construction on surrounding roads, traffic has been tough. But it's expected to get worse with the eventual widening of the Watterson Expressway between Westport Road and Interstate 71.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who represents the Seventh District, is excited for the growth — but not the timeline.
"I believe infrastructure should come before major development, and if it were planned, infrastructure would have already been in place," McCraney, D-7, said.
As for the development, nearby Paul's Fruit Market is packing up, doubling in size, and moving across Brownsboro to the former Glenridge Plaza building along Highway 42. On the same road, several metal power poles are now in place — dwarfing the original wooden ones.
The Thornton's gas station on Brownsboro Road at the Watterson is now closed, as is the Dairy Queen next door, all to make way for a much larger Thornton's just a stone's throw away from the entrance to the VA hospital.
Land prices in the area are also showing movement. For years, a 6-acre parcel next to the hospital was for sale for $4 million. It went under contract Wednesday morning.
"It is one of those situations where it will get worse before it gets better, but I believe it is going to be better," said McCraney. "All of these changes are moving toward a great community."
Over at Hext's store, she said they're just taking it day-by-day.
"Hoping that when it is all said and done, that it brings a lot of great traffic to the store and is good for the business," she said.
The new and improved Paul's Fruit Market location is set to open by the end of the year. Completion of the VA hospital is expected in early 2026.
The new medical center, more than a decade in the making, will provide a 104-bed, full-service hospital for the physical and mental health of local veterans.
