LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's only historically black college and university got a major boost to educate its students Tuesday.
On the first day of Black History Month, Simmons College announced it is getting $500,000 in grant money to better the lives of its students by expanding its STEM education.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is behind the investment, which school leadership said will go directly toward preparing students for a data-driven economy.
The grant will not only benefit Simmons College students but also students at Jefferson County Public Schools, since the college partners with the school district on a data-based program at Central High School.
Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, the president of the college, said he hoped the money would help bring more representation of minorities in STEM careers. He said the money will advance the lives of the school's students and advance society as more students will graduate with interest in STEM careers.
"Simmons College is a bridge that creates a pathway of opportunity to kids who live in what Dr. King called 'social isolation,'" Cosby said. "He said black kids experience economic deprivation."
Simmons College of Kentucky said it'll use the money to utilize new software in its programs, not just STEM degrees. School officials hope to weave data science into the entire curriculum, regardless of field of study.
Related Stories:
- Major donation to Simmons College of Ky. to fund purchase of old Central High School
- West Louisville Forum at Simmons College focuses on JCPS
- New highway signs to recognize Kentucky's historically black colleges and universities
- Potential HBCU budget cuts a 'broken promise' for Louisville's Simmons College
- Simmons College of Kentucky partnering with Apple to teach coding to broader communities
- Louisville Orchestra's Teddy Abrams to join teaching staff of Simmons College of Kentucky
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.