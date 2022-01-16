LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police's tow lot will hold an amnesty period this week in an attempt to reduce the number of vehicles being held.
In December, Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance that could eliminate fees at the towing lot near Frankfort Avenue and River Road. Councilmembers Nicole George (D) and Bill Hollander (D) sponsored the ordinance in an effort to alleviate issues facing the lot.
According to a news release, the ordinance gives the Metro Public Works director the ability to declare an amnesty period, which can't exceed 30 days, in which all towing and storage fees are waived for those picking up vehicles from the tow lot.
"The Amnesty Period will allow people to retrieve their vehicles and alleviate overcrowding in the city's tow lot," LMPD Major. Emily McKinley said in a news release.
It's intended to eliminate a financial barrier and reduce overcrowding, according to a news release.
Hollander previously told WDRB News he estimated that the city would take a $25,000 to $45,000 revenue hit for creating a one-week amnesty period. City officials estimated more than 3,500 abandoned vehicles on the street.
LMPD has been trying to auction and scrap up to 200 vehicles a week to create more space.
The tow lot is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 502-574-7078.
To pick up a vehicle, retrievers must have a state issued photo identification, proof of insurance, be the registered owner of the vehicle or have a notarized statement from the registered owner, and the driver of the vehicle must have a valid driver's license.
