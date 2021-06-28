LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LouVax will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines this week around Louisville.
No appointments are necessary for the vaccination clinics and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are also available at more than 100 locations around Louisville, according to Louisville Metro's Department of Public Health and Wellness.
All locations plan to use the Moderna vaccine, but the Pfizer vaccine will be at the clinics for people 12 and older to get a dose.
Ciara Warren, chief of the mobile missions, recently told WDRB News that there are enough resources to return and give second doses in a few weeks to those who receive the Moderna shot.
According to the Louisville Metro COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 45.9% of Jefferson County residents have completed the vaccine series.
Tuesday, June 29
Hole in the Wall Club
- 5415 Indian Oaks Circle, Suite D
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Neighborhood House
- 201 North 25th Street
- 4 to 7 p.m.
- Crafts will be provided for children, along with snacks and prize drawings
Wednesday, June 30
Catholic Charities
- 2234 West Market Street
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Free hot meals will be available
Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex
- 3029 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- 4 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
KFC Yum! Center
- 1 Arena Plaza
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The mobile vaccination clinic at the KFC Yum! Center runs in partnership with Robbie Valentine's summer basketball camp. On the final day of Valentine's camp, LouVax will give Pfizer vaccines to campers over the age of 12 and their family.
"We really want our kids to get their shots before school starts," Valentine said. "The more and more they're around groups there's a chance they could be hit with this virus and bring it back home."
Vaccines will be given out in the Pepsi Plaza Lobby during the event that's open to the public.
