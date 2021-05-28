LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Hamburger lovers rejoice: Burger Week comes back to Louisville in July.
The Kentucky Beef Council presents the Fifth Annual Burger Week across Louisville restaurants from July 19-25.
Burger-lovers can enjoy $6 burgers all week long at participating Burger Week locations. From local stops like O'Shea's or Molly Malone's to chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Louisville Burger Week hopes to pay tribute to what some may call America's sweetheart.
“We are excited to present the largest Louisville Burger Week lineup to date with more than 40 participating restaurants," said Tony Frank, the organizer of Louisville Burger Week. "Burger Week is a great opportunity for customers to enjoy the food and culture of the city, all while supporting local restaurants and trying new places."
Burger-lovers could navigate through the city with an official Louisville Burger Week passport. The passport is available at participating burger week locations and online at Louisville Burger Week starting July 19. If participants collect at least four or more stamps, submit their information with a picture of their passport, they will be entered to win $250 in gift cards, an ultimate grill-out party and more, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council.
Click here for participating restaurants and to learn more about the Fifth Annual Louisville Burger Week.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.