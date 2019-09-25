MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The mayor of Madison, Indiana has died.
A release from the city says Mayor Damon Welch woke early Wednesday with a health problem and was taken to King's Daughters' Hospital where he died. He was 66.
Welch was a Madison native who had been mayor since 2012. He also served as a city councilman and was a member of the Plan Commission. His assistant, Tammy Acosta, says he was nearing the end of his second term as mayor and had no plans to run for a third term.
Flags have been lowered to half staff at City Hall and other city properties in Madison.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb released a statement praising Welch.
“Damon was a tireless public servant who was passionate about his city and the state of Indiana. As a veteran, small businessman and city leader, he nurtured relationships of all types to improve the lives of all of those around him. Janet and I are heartbroken for his family, friends and the Madison community. We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the Welch family.”
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement honoring the two-term mayor.
"Today, Indiana lost a true public servant with the passing of Mayor Damon Welch, a leader who loved Madison and loved serving his hometown. He took great ideas and ran with them, and the results show as Madison shines today as a vibrant community that continues to win statewide and national accolades. Mayors and leaders across Indiana looked up to the example he set for leadership and for service. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, colleagues and the people of Madison."
By law, the President Pro Tempore of the City Council, Dan Dattilo, will be acting mayor until the vacancy is filled by the Republican party caucus.
Welch was a U.S. Air Force veteran who is survived by his wife Ginny, three children and three grandchildren. Morgan-Nay Funeral Centre is handling arrangements.
