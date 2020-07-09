LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Maker’s Mark distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, has reopened, but tours will look a bit different as guests will be limited in number, will have to wear masks and can no longer pay with cash.
The distillery will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, with each day’s last tour starting at 3:30 p.m. Visitors must make reservations, which can be made only up to four weeks in advance.
Masks are required for all visitors, the distillery said, and groups will be limited to eight people.
Tours will include the main campus, a warehouse and a bourbon tasting but will exclude some smaller interior areas. Tours cost $25 per person, including a tasting glass that visitors can keep.
The distillery’s restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, will reopen July 22 and will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.
The distillery also said that it will no longer accept cash, and that guests must pay with debit or credit card.
