LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday marks one year since family members last saw Savannah Spurlock, a 22-year-old mother of four.
Her body was found buried at a home in Garrard County, Kentucky, in July. Garrard County is located about 40 miles south of Lexington.
On Friday, the man accused of killing her briefly faced a judge.
Spurlock's family says she was robbed of the life she had dreamed of by David Sparks.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police say Sparks killed Spurlock and buried her body in Garrard County, dozens of miles from where she was last seen in Lexington.
That's where she was caught on surveillance camera leaving a bar with three men.
Volunteers and police searched for six months before finding her in July.
The first time Sparks was in court, he had extra protection, wearing a bullet-proof vest.
That's when he was arraigned on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
On Friday he was in court again for a pre-trial hearing.
The Commonwealth asked for a 60-day continuance -- or delay -- in the case. The judge granted the request, meaning Sparks' next court date is in March.
As of now, Sparks is the only one charged in the case.
Spurlock's family is trying to move forward and is now helping other families who have missing loved ones by donating tip boxes to them.
