LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of stabbing his wife to death appears before a judge for the first time.
Yoilime Martinez-Diaz, 38, is charged with murdering his wife Yunelsy Abdala Ramos, 35, early Friday morning.
Police say the stabbing happened on Kilmory Avenue near Strawberry Lane and Southside Drive around 2:30 a.m.
In addition to murder, Martinez-Diaz is also charged with violating a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order (EPO).
In arraignment court Saturday morning he was ordered to have no contact with his wife's family or the children he shared with her.
His bond remains at $500,000 cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 26.
