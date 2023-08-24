LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after police found several pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.
Louisville Metro Police said it came from Texas to Louisville with the letters "YSL" on it. Police said the drugs were found after the driver was pulled over for multiple traffic violations.
Detectives arrested 70-year-old Armando Garcia Moreno. He was stopped on Interstate 65 at the Gene Snyder. An officer reported Garcia Moreno was swerving, tailgating other cars and left his turn signal on without turning.
Detectives said Garcia Moreno consented to a search of the car. That's when LMPD said its K-9 Dex gave a positive alert for the drugs.
His charges include drug trafficking.
LMPD believes all of it weighs about 11 pounds with a street value of $150,000.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.