LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Monday night in connection to a July 2020 fatal shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. on July 13 on Lytle Street, near North 24th Street and Bank Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Police say Timothy Turner, 20, set up a transaction at the nearby LaPorte Park, in which a gun would be sold. During that transaction, someone fired shots.
Malik Savage, 20, was pronounced dead of a single gunshot wound at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
According to Turner's arrest report, police were able to determine that he had a gun in his possession during the shooting — and that the gun had been fired. He sold the gun after the shooting, court documents say.
Turner is charged with facilitation of murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
