LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was arrested Monday evening and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Diunta Cross, 36, according to LMPD.
Cross was found with a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, which is off Baxter Avenue.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.