SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday morning in Shively.
Shively Police assistant chief, Lt. Colonel Josh Myers says officers were called about 8:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting on Jenlee Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Ralph Avenue near Cane Run Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was shot at least twice in the back of the head and neck on the front porch of a home.
Myers says the man was conscious, when he was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital. His condition has not been released.
Police have not named any suspects, but Myers says neighbors should not be worried.
"We do feel that this is an isolated incident," Myers says. "We don't feel that we have a crazed gunman in the area. We think residents can feel safe in their homes and go about their business and do what they need to do through the course of the day. But, obviously this is still very early in the investigation, and hopefully we're going to get some answers."
No one else was hurt. Shively Police are talking with neighbors to find out what they may have seen.
