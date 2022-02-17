LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marion C. Moore School was briefly locked down Thursday after a fight involving several students spilled outside before dismissal, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
Moore School Principal Traci Hunt said in a letter to families that the school contacted Louisville Metro Police and district security immediately and that several of students involved in the altercation left in a vehicle that had been driven onto school property.
"There was also an unconfirmed report that someone in the car brandished a weapon," Hunt said in the letter. "There were no reports of injuries, and the incident was resolved quickly."
JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said Thursday afternoon that Moore's lockdown had been lifted and the students were being dismissed as planned.
Hunt said in her letter that LMPD and district security assisted with dismissal.
"We are continuing to work with LMPD and JCPS Security to investigate this incident and address the situation," she said. "We will hold all individuals involved accountable according to our policies and procedures."
