LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Racing Louisville Football Club players were recognized on Tuesday by Mayor Craig Greenberg for their performances in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The six players who competed on the world's stage not only represented Louisville, but also their countries.
Forward Thembi Kgatlana represented South Africa; Forward Uchenna Kanu represented Nigeria; Midfielder Ary Borges represented Brazil; Midfielder Alex Chidiac represented Australia; Midfielder Wang Shuang represented China; Midfielder Savannah DeMelo represented the U.S.
"One thing that makes our city really special, and that is we are a great sports town," Greenberg said. "Our city has incredibly high standards for achievements in sports. I was so proud to see how you represented your counties as well as your team here in Louisville."
As a whole, the Racing Louisville team scored the most goals of any other U.S. club football team.
"Let's work together to make our city, Louisville, the women's professional sports capital of the world," Greenberg said. "Making Louisville the women's professional sports soccer capital of the America."
Racing Louisville makes its final push for the playoffs this fall.
