LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling recent allegations of sexual harassment "unacceptable," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called for several changes at TARC, Louisville's public transit system.
The comments came during a meeting of the agency's Board of Directors, as well as its interim executive directors, Monday afternoon.
Earlier this month, TARC's executive director, Ferdinand Risco, resigned. His resignation came after at least six women accused him of sexual harassment, including one who claims Risco sent her a cell phone video of himself committing a sex act. An independent investigation has since been launched into the administrative offices at TARC, and is still ongoing.
During Monday's meeting, Fischer called the allegations against Risco "abhorrent," and said it was indicative of "serious problems in the administrative offices here."
"If Mr. Risco had not resigned, I would have fired him," Fischer said, bluntly.
During Monday's meeting, the TARC Board of Directors agreed to establish an anonymous tip line for TARC employees, customers and residents to share concerns about TARC operations. That tip line will be monitored by an attorney. A representative of the mayor's office will also be added to the board, and the board agreed to resume a previous practice of having senior directors provide monthly reports to the board before each meeting.
After Risco's resignation, Laura Douglas and Margaret Handmaker were named interim TARC leaders. The board agreed that Handmaker will also review all TARC financial transactions.
"What happened at TARC is unacceptable, and TARC's employees deserve better," Fischer said. "I demand that, as do TARC's customers and the citizens of Louisville. A quality public transit system is critical to our city, and I am committed to seeing that leadership focus restored."
Among other things, TARC leaders also addressed ongoing issues with TARC 3, the transportation system's service to riders with disabilities.
TARC 3 is in the midst of a contract transition from its old service provider, First Transit, to new provider, MV Transit. The contract dispute with drivers caused some TARC 3 riders to be stranded from February 2 to February 5.
"We (TARC) apologize," said Assistant Executive Director Randy Frantz. "We knowingly had some service disruptions that didn't service our community well."
Some of those riders attended Monday's board meeting to voice their frustration with the service. Some spoke about how they were stranded for hours, and others talked about long wait times.
Mayor Fischer, though, said those issues would be resolved soon.
"They (riders) deserve better, just like everybody else," he said. "You can see improvements are being made but they need to be made immediately so these folks can get the kind of services that they deserve."
A nationwide search for a new, permanent executive director will begin soon, the board says.
