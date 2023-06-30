LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six members of Ecuador's army visited the Kentucky National Guard this week.
Service members from both Ecuador and Kentucky trained together on aviation maintenance from Monday to Thursday, in both Frankfort and Louisville.
It was all made possible through the State Partnership Program, which fosters international military relationships between the U.S. and partner countries.
The partnership between Kentucky and Ecuador started in 1996 and the exchanges happen several times a year.
