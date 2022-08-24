LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some members of Louisville's Jewish community say they have concerns about a recent security hire.
Corey Buckman said she initiated a letter and sent it to leadership within the Jewish Community of Louisville (JCL) several weeks ago regarding an announcement to hire Joshua Judah as the Regional Security Advisor.
"I have grave concerns about their choice in him specifically. Especially given the trauma our community has experienced," Buckman told WDRB News on Wednesday.
Buckman said several others have supported the letter.
"We're really concerned with his history with LMPD, especially with the summer 2020 protests," she said.
Judah just retired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in August after working for the department for more than two decades. He's named in a wrongful death suit related to the death of David McAtee. McAtee was shot and killed during the first weekend of unrest in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor. Officials said Kentucky National Guard members fired the shots that struck and killed McAtee.
After requests to hear from the JCL Wednesday, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sara Wagner, released a statement saying:
"As the Jewish community faces more threats from anti-Semitic extremists, it's imperative we are prepared in Louisville with a comprehensive security program. We hear the concerns of the community and ask for your patience in this delicate matter."
Buckman said the JCL responded to her letter, explaining the history of Secure Community Network (SCN) which is a safety and security organization.
But Buckman said she has more questions about transparency, the hiring process and what exactly the role entails. She said she's talked with Judah personally.
"Two weeks ago I had lunch with him and somebody else who helped organize the lunch and we talked for an hour and a half. I think it was a very good discussion I'm thankful for the time I had with him. And my concerns remain," said Buckman.
She said she and others are meeting with members of JCL leadership Friday for further discussion.
WDRB News tried reaching out to Judah, but a number for him was no longer working.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.