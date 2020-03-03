LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The devastation in Nashville should remind us to be aware, be prepared and have a plan.
WDRB Meteorologist Hannah Strong reminds you of the difference between a tornado watch and a warning.
"A watch means we want you to be watching the weather. We just want you to pay attention to what's going on. That means we expect there's going to be bad weather in the next few hours," Strong said. "A warning is when it's time to take action."
If you are in a permanent structure, you are advised to get to the lowest floor possible and cover your head. If you live in an apartment, Strong said to make friends with your neighbors on the lowest floor and seek shelter with them.
If you are not in a permanent structure, Strong said listening for a tornado watch is key.
"Again, why the watch is so important. If you find yourself outside on a baseball field, or in the middle of nowhere when you hear the watch, it's time to move. It's time to go somewhere where there are structures," Strong said.
In Jefferson County, emergency managers told WDRB News there are more than 130 tornado sirens, but they should not serve as your main alert system. The outdoor warning sirens are not designed to warn those indoor.
"As you do go to bed, we do know storms happen overnight, the absolute best way to get a warning or a watch overnight is a NOAA weather radio," Strong said.
Strong said do not rely on one alert system, stay tuned to multiple if you can.
A couple things you can do right now: on your cell phone, make sure your emergency alert notifications are on and download the WDRB Weather and News apps.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services also encourages all residents to sign up for LENSAlert, that is connected to Smart911.
It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. Wednesday morning, a statewide safety drill will be conducted, and sirens will sound across the state at 10:07 a.m.
