LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council has a new member.
Councilwoman Angela Bowens was elected and sworn in as the new District 1 councilperson during a meeting on Thursday.
Bowens was sworn in by former District 1 councilmember Judge Jessica Green, who stepped down from the seat after being appointed to the 9th Division of Jefferson County's Circuit Court seat by Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
Bowens will serve the remainder of Green's term on the Council.
"I hope I can do everything that you need me to do," Bowens, D-1, said, thanking Green for her service on the Council. "I will do my best to continue what you've done here. You have some big shoes to fill, but I am so excited and honored to represent District 1."
Bowens was selected from a field of seven applicants with 17 votes during Thursday's meeting.
"She is full of humility and determination, and I believe she'll do great work for District 1 over the next nine months," Council President David James, D-6, said in a news release.
Officials said Bowens has lived in District 1 for the last 14 years. She's worked as an Accounts Receivable Manager with Uspiritus since June 2015, and has experience in project management and strategic planning.
