LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Fire Service honored an emergency dispatcher who saved a mother and two children last month.
Chaka Mask, who works at MetroSafe, received a call about a fire at a mobile home on Minor Lane on Feb. 9.
Mask helped to calm the caller down and gave her instructions on how to get her two children out through the bathroom window. Firefighters were able to pull the woman out of the mobile home near Interstate 65 and Outer Loop.
@LouMetroES Call Taker, Chaka saved three lives on February 9th. This morning she was presented with a plaque for her amazing work. Catch the story tonight, wherever you get your local news. pic.twitter.com/PpRYO56wdZ— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) March 4, 2022
Mask said she reverted back to her training during the call, knowing time was of the essence.
"In calls like that, the first thing that comes to your mind is, we got to get these people out," Mask said. "We want to save parents, kids. We've got to get them out."
The woman and two children were taken to the hospital, but they were all later released.
Mask was given the Life Saving Award by Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Dispatchers take around 1.4 million 911 calls each year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.