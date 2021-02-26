LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center announced Friday the addition of a second show of In Real Life Comedy Tour with Mike Epps.
Mike Epps, along with comedians Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne, will be the first touring show performing at the arena in downtown Louisville since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Epps, a comedian and actor, is best known for his many acting roles, the films "Next Friday" and its sequel, "Friday After Next," and also appearing in "The Hangover."
According to a news release, the additional performance was added due to high demand.
"This success demonstrates that there are brighter days in the near future for live entertainment and our community," ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger said.
The KFC Yum! Center has hosted University of Louisville men's and women's basketball games this season by utilizing ASM Global's "Venue Shield" protocol for events.
Tickets are sold in bundles of two and four, with all other seats roped off. After having their temperature checked before entering the arena, attendees are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.
Epps will perform twice on April 10, the first show at 6 p.m. followed by a second show at 10 p.m.
Tickets for the second performance went on sale Friday.
