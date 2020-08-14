LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 58-year-old woman.
A Golden Alert has been issued for Beverly Williams of Triplett Court in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
According to a news release from MetroSafe, Williams was last seen on Aug. 8 when she was released from University Hospital. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.
"Mrs. Williams suffers from numerous health and emotional challenges, making her an elevated risk," the news release states. "Please Note: She is an insulin-dependent diabetic, among other issues. Additionally, she may be confused about her name and could refer to herself as Beverly Skaggs. Given her health challenges, please contact EMS to evaluate her if located."
Anyone with any knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
