LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of grieving parents called for change Saturday, hoping their community and city leaders will listen.
A march down Broadway turned into passionate pleas for people to get involved in stopping the violence in Louisville.
"These are our babies," said one mother leading the march. "It should be more people out here than just this because it's affecting everyone."
"Do something today, because your son killed my son. I don't want my son to kill your son," said Marian Dean during her speech at the event. "Do something today, today. It starts right now."
Dean lost her son about 10 years ago in a shooting at Shawnee Park. Since then, she's watched the violence continue.
"I have young grandkids that's growing up, that's affected. That cannot come outside and play without ducking and dodging bullets. That's scary," Dean said. "Going to the grocery store, that's scary. Riding down the street, that's scary. It has to stop."
Dean and other members of Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters of Kentucky (M.O.M.S.) called on the community to speak out.
"For everybody in our community to come out and come together. Come together. You see something, you say something," said Dean. "That's the only way it's going to stop."
They also called for political leaders to step up.
"How many times are we going to march? How many times are we going to sit up here and keep talking about the same issue and nothing is being done. See, they keep playing with us," said Kenneth Forbes, founder of M.O.M.S.
All are hoping and praying to see something give.
"Nothing being done about it. We talk about it today, but nothing is done about it tomorrow. Or the next day," said Dean. "It's the same thing."
Related Stories:
- 2X: 1 in 6 Louisville homicides this year involve children
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Gunshot survivor says record Louisville violence is more than just numbers
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.