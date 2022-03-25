LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monkey got loose from its exhibit space at the Louisville Zoo on Friday, but was safely returned an hour and a half later.
According to the Louisville Zoo, a colobus monkey named Rajesh (Raj) was noticed by his keeper a few feet outside of the exhibit space around 10 a.m. The Zoo said colobus monkeys aren't considered dangerous.
Attendees at the Louisville Zoo were "redirected" as staff worked to return Raj safely to his exhibit. The Zoo said no guests were at risk as the staff secured a perimeter around the monkey.
Raj was returned to his exhibit space around 11:30 a.m.
"Colobus monkeys do not pose any danger to humans, and Raj was not at any risk during his short venture outside of his exhibit space," Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said in a news release. "Our team undergoes extensive training for emergency situations that may arise, and I am proud of our team’s swift work to return Raj to his exhibit space safely."
According to a news release, Raj left his space due to a failure of a small transfer chute panel. The Zoo is working to repair it.
