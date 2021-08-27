LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus has been found in another southern Indiana county.
Officials in Floyd County said the virus was identified in 15 samples of mosquitoes in New Albany — the first positive samples found in 2021.
The samples were collected between Aug. 9 to 16 by a health department representative during a routine county-wide mosquito sampling, according to a news release.
People who live in the area should continue using repellants with DEET and wear protective clothing when outdoors at dawn and dusk. Homeowners should also make sure there's no standing water on their property.
This is the second time this week the virus has been found in southern Indiana. West Nile was also found in Clark County earlier this week.
