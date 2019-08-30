NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus has been found in another city in southern Indiana.
According to a release from the Floyd County Health Department, the infected mosquitoes were found during routine collecting of samples in New Albany, Indiana. This marks the first positive sample this year, but the virus has been detected in past years.
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus were also found in south Louisville and in Jeffersonville, Indiana, earlier this summer.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headaches and body aches. Most people recover fully, but the illness can be serious or cause death in the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.
Residents of Floyd County are urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. The health department suggests using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeves and protective clothing and avoid being outside at dusk and at dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
Homeowners are also being advised to keep property clear of standing water and items that can hold water and become breeding sites for mosquitoes such as old tires and gutters. Overgrown grass and shrubs can also be hiding places for mosquitoes during the day.
For more information about the Floyd County West Nile Virus surveillance program or to request a mosquito trap, call 812-948-4726. You can also visit their website at www.floydcountyhealth.org.
